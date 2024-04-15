Ukrainian Guardsmen Destroy 20 Enemy Tanks, More Than 70 Vehicles In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters of the Ukrainian National Guard destroyed 20 Russian tanks, 48 armored combat vehicles and 71 vehicles over the past week.

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past week, the guardsmen destroyed: 20 tanks, 48 armored vehicles, 71 occupiers' vehicles, 10 ammunition depots, 5 EW systems, 99 dugouts with occupiers inside, 112 artillery systems. Moreover, our troops discovered and destroyed 5 enemy multiple launch rocket systems and 9 anti-aircraft missile systems," he said.

Russia's warin Ukraine up to 454,420

According to Klymenko, the intensity of enemy attacks has increased, particularly in the Donetsk region.

"However, our soldiers, in particular fighters of the National Guard of Ukraine, are effectively restraining this invasion and destroying all enemy equipment on the approach to our positions. We are standing firm. We are fighting for Ukraine," the minister said.

As reported, on April 11, Deputy Director of the Planning Department at the Main Directorate of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Urshalovych, said that the guardsmen from mobile firing groups had destroyed 11 Russian aerial targets over the past week, including both reconnaissance and combat drones.

Photo: National Guard / Facebook