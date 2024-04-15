Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 33,729: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Apr 15 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip from ongoing Israeli attacks has risen to 33,729, the Health Ministry said, yesterday.

In a press statement, the ministry said that, the Israeli army killed 43 Palestinians and wounded 62 others during the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 33,729, and injuries to 76,371, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on Oct 7, last year.

Meanwhile, Israeli Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich called for“invading Rafah and imposing control over the entire Gaza Strip.”

Smotrich said on social media platform X that,“abandoning the Israeli red lines and pursuing Hamas, in order to reach an agreement, will only eliminate the opportunity to return Israeli hostages to their homes.”

In the mean time, more women and children and the innocent Palestinians are murdered day by day, by the Zionist army.– NNN-WAFA