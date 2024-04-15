Algerian PM, Palestinian counterpart discuss recent escalations in Palestine

(MENAFN) In Algiers on Sunday, Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui of Algeria engaged in discussions with his Palestinian counterpart, Mohammad Mustafa, focusing on the latest developments unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly in the Gaza Strip. The meeting served as a platform to address the profound repercussions stemming from the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian population, which has exacerbated tensions and inflicted immense suffering on civilians in the region.



During their deliberations, Prime Minister Mustafa conveyed his gratitude to Algeria for its unwavering solidarity and steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their just struggle. He lauded Algeria's tireless efforts aimed at halting the relentless Israeli aggression on Gaza and facilitating the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to those affected by the conflict. Moreover, he commended Algeria's proactive role in mobilizing international support for the State of Palestine, particularly in its pursuit of full membership in the United Nations.



The discussions underscored the shared commitment of Algeria and Palestine to advocating for justice, peace, and the realization of Palestinian rights in the face of ongoing challenges and obstacles. The meeting emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts and international cooperation in addressing the root causes of the conflict and advancing a sustainable resolution that upholds the principles of justice, equality, and human rights for all parties involved. Through such dialogue and collaboration, both nations reaffirmed their determination to work towards a peaceful and just resolution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

