OIC strongly denounces rise in daily crimes committed by Israeli settlers in West Bank

(MENAFN) The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly denounced the alarming rise in daily crimes and organized acts of terrorism perpetrated by extremist Israeli settlers, under the apparent protection of Israeli occupation forces, against Palestinians and their properties across various villages in the West Bank. The OIC condemned these reprehensible actions, which include the targeting of Palestinian residents with gunfire, the deliberate destruction of properties, and the arson of homes, vehicles, and agricultural lands.



Characterizing such assaults as a direct extension of Israel's ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people, the OIC decried these attacks as blatant violations of international humanitarian law. In a statement, the OIC unequivocally held the Israeli occupation accountable for the consequences of these continuous daily crimes and acts of aggression against Palestinians. The organization called upon the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to fulfill its obligations in providing international protection to the Palestinian people in the face of such egregious violations.



Furthermore, the OIC emphasized the urgent need for an immediate and comprehensive cessation of the ongoing Israeli aggression in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including Jerusalem. It reiterated the imperative of holding the Israeli occupation responsible for all crimes perpetrated against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sacred sites. The OIC's statement underscores its commitment to advocating for justice, accountability, and the protection of the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination.

