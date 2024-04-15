Saudi Defense Minister talks over developments in area with US counterpart

(MENAFN) On Monday, Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz engaged in a substantive telephone conversation with his US counterpart, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The dialogue was centered on a comprehensive review of the enduring strategic partnership shared between the United States and Saudi Arabia, with a particular focus on their collaborative endeavors within the military and defense spheres. Both officials deliberated extensively on strategies and mechanisms aimed at further fortifying and deepening this vital alliance, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation and synergy in addressing mutual security challenges.



Moreover, the discussion encompassed a thorough examination of the recent surge in military tensions across the region. Prince Khalid and Secretary Austin conducted a detailed analysis of the evolving geopolitical landscape, delving into the underlying factors contributing to the escalation and assessing the potential repercussions on regional stability and global security. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the conversation underscored the critical importance of proactive measures and concerted efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and averting any further escalation.



In light of the multifaceted challenges confronting the region, both leaders reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to safeguarding international peace and security. They emphasized the necessity of sustained diplomatic engagement and cooperative initiatives in managing and containing the current crisis. The dialogue also underscored the shared determination to explore diplomatic avenues and leverage diplomatic channels to foster constructive dialogue and promote lasting peace and stability in the region.

