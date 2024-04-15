Roma defender Evan Ndicka collapses in Udinese match due to chest pains, match suspended

(MENAFN) A football match in Italy between Udinese and Roma on Sunday was halted when Evan Ndicka, a defender for Roma, collapsed on the field due to chest pains.



"Following Evan Ndicka's illness on the pitch, #UdineseRoma was suspended. The player is conscious and was transported to hospital for checks. Forza (Come on) Evan, we're all with you!" Serie A team Roma said in a post on social media platform X.



"We are with you, Ndicka," Udinese wrote on the site.



During the second half of the match in Udine, the 24-year-old Ivorian central defender, Evan Ndicka, collapsed and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher. At the time of his collapse, the score was tied at 1-1, with roughly 20 minutes left in the game. Following the incident, the Roma team visited Ndicka at the hospital, according to a statement from the club.



"Evan is feeling better and is in good spirits. He will remain in the hospital for further observations," Roma declared several hours after the match against Udinese.



Ndicka, a Paris-born player, made his move to Roma on a free transfer in July 2023, following a successful five-year stint with the German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. During his time with Eintracht Frankfurt, he notably contributed to the team's victory in the UEFA Europa League title in 2022.



Additionally, Ndicka achieved success on the international stage, playing a key role in Ivory Coast's triumph in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which was secured in February of that year.

