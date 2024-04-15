Aqaba Port Faces Container Traffic Decline Amid Red Sea Navigation Crisis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 15 (Petra) -- The Port of Aqaba witnessed a notable decrease in container traffic during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data released by the Jordanian Logistics Association (JLA).The JLA reported that 87,708 containers were received into the Kingdom through the port during the first quarter, marking a 20 percent decline from the previous year's figure of 109,674 containers.Similarly, container exports from Aqaba dropped by 29 percent, with 22,836 containers recorded compared to 32,128 containers in 2023.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Monday, the Head of the JLA Nabil Al-Khatib attributed this decline to the ongoing maritime navigation crisis in the Red Sea region, particularly Bab al-Mandab. Many major global shipping lines have diverted their routes towards the Cape of Good Hope, resulting in delays and increased shipping costs.Despite facing challenges, Al-Khatib observed a positive trend in March 2024, noting a 9 percent increase in imported containers compared to March 2023. This rise brought the total to 36,979 containers, as opposed to 33,957 containers in the corresponding month of the previous year.He emphasized that this upturn indicates promising developments, signaling the gradual return of goods rerouted through the Cape of Good Hope to reach the Port of Aqaba.Al-Khatib, who also serves as the First Vice Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the significant rise in incoming and outgoing shipping fees. Fees from the Far East surged by 200 percent, while those from Europe and America increased by 100 percent.Established in 2007, the Jordanian Logistics Association aims to represent workers in the shipping industry, foster a competitive environment, safeguard freight broker professionals, and enhance logistics service providers' operations.The JLA is affiliated with the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), a longstanding non-governmental organization founded in Vienna in 1926.