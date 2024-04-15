LEGO Shows In Qatar Wow Visitors Of All Ages

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LEGO Shows in Qatar have captured the hearts of both young and young-at-heart individuals, making the event into a playground where play, learning, and immersive LEGO experiences blend seamlessly.

Since its commencement on April 10, thousands of families and LEGO enthusiasts have flocked to the event, engaging in build challenges and indulging in a plethora of activities. Running until April 25 at the Qatar National Convention Centre, Hall 8 and 9, from 1pm to 11pm, the event has a diverse range of attractions to keep visitors entertained.

Amidst the millions of LEGO bricks on display, attendees can marvel at over 50 brick-built sculptures, navigate obstacle courses, and immerse themselves in popular LEGO console games.

The venue map outlines 24 zones and activities, catering to various interests, including food and beverage options, Build and bounce kingdom, Shop, Mini figurines, Games, Art comics, Brick golf, Starwars, Duplo, Build zone, Carnival, Fans zone, Disney, Friends, Shadow runner, Ninjago, Mosaic, Vehicle + Live Build, Build a city, Run and Build, Cinema, City, and a Race track.

In addition to the interactive exhibits, visitors can enjoy screenings of LEGO movies such as Lego Batman, Lego Movie, and Lego Ninjago. Qatar Tourism invited participants to participate in the ultimate LEGO adventure, sparking creativity and providing a memorable day out for the whole family.

“Join us at the ultimate LEGO adventure and spark your creativity. The LEGO Shows aren't just about the bricks, it will be great day out for the whole family. Discover countless ways to bring your imagination to life, test your skills, make memories and have fun.”

For attendees like Cassandra, LEGO Shows is a unique opportunity to connect with others who share a passion for LEGO. Regardless of age, the joy of building and creating with LEGO bricks creates camaraderie and nostalgia.

Cassandra expressed her enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the timeless appeal of LEGO and the excitement of experiencing such shows in Qatar.

“I am 35 years old now and still playing LEGO, building something from a small brick and transforming it into a structure like a building or a house still amazes me. And what's more even fun is for the first time we have these shows in Qatar – and I hope they do it yearly.”

Similarly, Usman from Syria reflected on his five-year old son Jayden's love for LEGO and the sense of community created by the event. Witnessing Jayden interact with fellow enthusiasts reaffirms the universal appeal of LEGO and the joy it brings to children and adults alike.

“Jayden, who's been hooked to LEGO since he was three years, built different kinds of LEGO structures, and seeing him now with other kids with the same interest is a warm feeling. The moment we knew that this event is coming, we booked tickets right away.”

Tickets for LEGO Shows are priced at QR125 for a one-day pass, with discounted rates available for children and adults. A limited number of family packages available for two adults and three children or three adults and two children is priced for QR500, while a limited number of VIP passes can also be purchased for QR350 per person, offering free valet parking, access to the VIP hospitality lounge, and fast-track access.