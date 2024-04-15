Industry News In Brief (April 15, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LOS ANGELES - The Lagrant Foundation has launched an Alumni Advisory Council comprised of previous scholarship recipients. The council of 15 scholarship alumni will be chaired and co-chaired by donor partners Procter & Gamble and Omnicom Public Relations Group (OPRG), respectively. The mission of the Alumni Advisory Council is to support and enhance the foundation in its pursuit of increased racial diversity in the fields of advertising, marketing, and public relations. Council members will serve as ambassadors to TLF's wider scholarship alumni network. Through the establishment of this Alumni Advisory Council, TLF aims to improve key areas of development for future programming, cultivate stronger relationships among scholarship alumni to build networks, share advice, and foster mentorship.



GAINESVILLE, FL - The Institute of Public Relations has launched a new membership group for emerging leaders that provides training and development, events, mentorship and networking opportunities. The group, called IPR Next, is for individuals with less than 10 years of experience. Kadrie Lamin, global brand manager at Hilton, has been named the inaugural chair of IPR NEXT. Katherine Burns, head of external communications at L'Oréal USA, is the IPR NEXT committee chair on the IPR Board of Trustees.



ARLINGTON, VA - Cura Strategies has launched an online platform that provides targeted training and resources for health care advocates. The Advocacy Accelerator features virtual courses, including

Advocacy Academy, a nine-part course to teach volunteer advocates the basics of health advocacy; free downloadable resources

including stakeholder mapping and issue prioritization tools, and a newsletter with regular insights on health care advocacy best practices; and opportunities to connect and collaborate with

other professional health care advocates.



ATLANTA - Tech agency Alloy has received a significant investment from

Purpose Group, a private fund with the goal of investing in and acquiring purpose-driven services businesses. Both Atlanta-based, Alloy is Purpose Group's second portfolio company.

Purpose Group's investment in Alloy will go directly to value creation - fueling the agency's go-to-market and corporate growth strategies.



NEW YORK - SourceCode Communications has launched a new internal comms offering, called CultureSource, aimed at improving employee experience and engagement. SourceCode can support clients with cultural DNA audit and cultural playbook development; change management & critical stakeholder engagement; and organizational change readiness and roadmaps.

