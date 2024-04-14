Jordan Will Take All Necessary Measures To Safeguard Its Security, Sovereignty Safadi

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday said that putting an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and launching a comprehensive plan to end the Israeli occupation and achieve a just peace through a two-state solution is the way to stop the dangerous escalation in the region.

In remarks to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, Safadi said that stopping the escalation is imperative, which requires the Security Council to assume its responsibilities in maintaining security and peace, enforcing a cessation of aggression on Gaza and upholding international law.

He warned that the continued aggression would push the region further towards a heightened regional escalation, with repercussions that threaten both regional and international security and stability.

He also stressed the need for international efforts to de-escalate tensions and protect the entire region from the consequences.

Jordan remains committed to its unwavering efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza and prevent regional escalation, the top diplomat said.



He reiterated Jordan's keenness to work with its international partners to initiate a genuine and effective action towards the implementation of the two-state solution, which is recognised as the sole formula to ensure security, stability and a just peace in the region.

Safadi also reiterated that Jordan will take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and sovereignty and will prevent any threat to the safety of its people.