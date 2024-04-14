Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE Updates: US, Allies Destroyed Over 80 Drones, Missiles From Iran And Yemen, Says Pentagon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Iran Conflict: The United States' Pentagon in a statement on April 14 said that it destroyed over 80 one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and at least six ballistic missiles fired at Israel by Iran, PTI reported.

Almost all Iranian launches were shot down by Israeli, US and allied forces before reaching their targets. US Central Command (US CENTCOM) forces and European Command destroyers on April 13 and 14 successfully engaged and destroyed more than 80 UAVs originating from Iran and Yemen, the media release said.“This includes a ballistic missile on its launcher vehicle and seven UAVs destroyed on the ground in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen prior to their launch,\" the US CENTCOM added fired over 300 drones and missiles at Israel in a retaliatory attack on April 13. Tehran claims this was in response to Israel's alleged attack on its consulate in Damascus, Syria on April 1.



