Asia-Pacific News In Brief (April 15, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SYDNEY - Time Out Australia has tapped One Green Bean to support trade PR, influencer collaborations and social media, following a competitive pitch. The assignment comes as Time Out expands its coverage nationally to reach audiences beyond Sydney and Melbourne. OGB will be launching a consumer campaign designed to drive awareness of the brand. In addition, collaboratively OGB is working with the Time Out Australia team to create a UGC (User Generated Content) social campaign asking Australians to 'show us the best of Australia.'



MELBOURNE - Preventative mental health and emotional intelligence charity, The Man Cave. has entered into a long-term partnership with Icon's social and behaviour change division, The Change Collective. The Man Cave youth charity has partnered with Change Collective to deliver communication programs that extend its work, increasing the health and well-being of young men as a result.



SINGAPORE - Ian Willoughby has joined Golin as a director within the agency's healthcare practice, Golin Health. Located in Singapore, Willoughby will work

across Golin branded agencies, and will be responsible for building the healthcare offering.

With healthcare communications expertise over 25 years, Willoughby has worked within major pharmaceutical companies, communications and medical education businesses in Singapore, the UK and Australia. Most recently, as general manager at McCann Health in Singapore, he has experience across a wide range of specialist, general practice and consumer health areas and has led the development of award-winning and highly effective campaigns.



HONG KONG -

Leon Communications has appointed Floria Wun to the role of senior consultant.

Wun has over 15 years of experience in corporate communications, public relations, media relations, brand building, corporate social responsibility and event management.

She

started her career in luxury hospitality and developed into regional roles with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Ritz-Carlton, Beijing. She has also worked with the Asia Society, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Ci-hang Sino-Western Cultural and Educational Foundation, Great Entertainment Group and Occasions.

