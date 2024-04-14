The Latest: Iran Launches Large-Scale Drone, Missile Attack Against Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN/JERUSALEM, Apr 15 (NNN-IRNA/MA'AN) – The following are the latest developments related to Iran's massive drone and missile attack against Israel:

The United Nations (UN) Security Council met yesterday, in response to a request from Israel, UN said Saturday.

Israel has called on the council to condemn Iran's attack against Israel, and to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation, the sources noted.

The meeting started at 4.00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT), as announced by the UN Department of Global Communications.

– – – –

Jordan yesterday, reopened its airspace, following Iran's attack on Israel, and vowed to take all necessary steps to protect the country's security and sovereignty.

The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission said, the airspace was reopened after reassessing the risks according to national and international standards, for the safety and security of civil aviation, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

– – – –

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly President, Dennis Francis, on Saturday called on all parties concerned to exercise utmost restraint amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel.

Strongly condemning the“large-scale attack” launched on Israel by Iran, Guterres called for maximum restraint by all parties and warned that“neither the region nor the world can afford another war.”

– – – –

U.S. President, Joe Biden, told Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a call on Saturday that the United States will oppose any Israeli counterattack against Iran, U.S. news portal Axios reported, citing a senior White House official.

“You got a win. Take the win,” Biden told Netanyahu, thanking Israel, the United States, and other countries for their joint efforts, which failed Iran's attacks, according to the official.

– – – –

A combined attack of dozens of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones from Iran triggered air raid alerts across Israel early yesterday, the Israeli army said, as residents reported multiple bombings were heard.

The projectiles triggered sirens in Jerusalem, the Negev Desert and the Dead Sea in the south, the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights in the north, as well as, the occupied West Bank.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed during a press briefing that Israel was under attack by ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles from Iran, noting that, the aerial defence systems have intercepted some of the missiles.

– – – –

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) confirmed that it has launched dozens of missiles and drones against Israel, Iran's Fars news agency reported on Saturday night.– NNN-IRNA/MA'AN