Biden Tells Israel's Netanyahu US Would Not Take Part In Attack Against Iran: Reports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Joe Biden has told Israeli Prime Minister BenjaminNetanyahu that the United States would not participate in anyIsraeli counteroffensive against Iran, according to reports onSunday by CNN and the Wall Street Journal, Azernews reports, citing Alarabiya News.

Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel onSaturday night in response to a suspected Israel attack on Iran'sSyria consulate on April 1.

Speaking with Netanyahu late on Saturday, Biden suggestedfurther response was unnecessary, and senior US officials toldtheir counterparts that the United States would not participate inan offensive response against Iran, CNN and the Wall Street Journalreported.

John Kirby, the White House's top national securityspokesperson, told ABC's“This Week” program on Sunday that theUnited States will continue to help Israel defend itself, but doesnot want war with Iran.

“We don't seek escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek awider conflict,” Kirby said.