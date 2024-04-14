Second Ministerial Meeting Of GCC, Central Asian Strategic Dialogue To Convene Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second ministerial meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the GCC countries and Central Asian states will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Monday.

Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohammed Albudaiwi said that the meeting confirms the desire of the two sides to boost relations, and their keenness to strengthen strategic dialogue and work to serve their common interests, in accordance with their shared values, interests, and historical ties, and with the Joint Action Plan for the period 2023-2027, they signed in September 2022.

Albudaiwi added that the discussions will focus on ways to enhance relations between the two sides, in addition to regional and international developments. (QNA)

