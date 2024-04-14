12 Deaths Due To Weather Conditions In Some Governorates Of The Sultanate Of Oman

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oman News Agency

Muscat, Oman: The Search and Rescue Sector of the National Emergency Management System in the Sultanate of Oman announced today that 12 deaths were recorded – two citizens, 9 students, and an expatriate – after they were washed away in their vehicles by flood waters in Samad A'Shan.

The search is still ongoing for 5 citizens in the state of Al Mudhaibi.

In this context, the Ministry of Education announced the suspension of school operations and the shift to remote learning as available across all public, private, and international schools in the provinces of Muscat, North Sharqiyah, South Sharqiyah, Ad-Dakhiliyah, Adh-Dhahirah, and South Al Batinah.

This change will be in effect for tomorrow, Monday, April 15, 2024. Regular classroom activities are scheduled to resume on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.