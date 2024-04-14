SRK, Suhana And Abram Arrive In Kolkata For KKR Vs LSG IPL Match; Ananya Panday Joins The Excitement (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his children Suhana and AbRam, has touched down in Kolkata for Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) face-off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The highly anticipated match is slated to take place at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In a flurry of excitement, a fan captured their arrival in Kolkata, capturing the moment on X (formerly known as Twitter), showcasing Shah Rukh, Suhana, and AbRam amidst tight security. The video swiftly went viral, encapsulating the fervor of their arrival.

Adding to the star-studded spectacle, Ananya Panday also made her way to Kolkata for the match. Dressed in a chic black tank top paired with matching sweatpants, she exuded charm upon her arrival.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Suhana Khan, after making her mark in the OTT realm with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," is poised for her silver screen debut. Reports suggest that she is set to collaborate with her father, Shah Rukh Khan, for her maiden feature film titled "King." Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and with Siddharth Anand overseeing the action, the film is slated to commence filming in May this year, marking an eagerly anticipated milestone in Suhana's burgeoning career.

Also Read:

IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Preview: Spotlight on Dhoni, Rohit Sharma for El Clasico; key players, challenges & more