We Want The Tension In The Region To Decrease - Hakan Fidan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We want the tension in the region to decrease, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Foreign MinisterHakan Fidan mentioned this during a telephone conversation withIranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan.

Abdullahiyan said that Iran's retaliatory operation againstIsrael has ended and the country will not take another step if itis not attacked.

It should be noted that Iran conducted a military operationagainst Israel on April 14. During the operation, dozens ofmissiles and rockets were fired at Israel.