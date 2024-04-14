               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

We Want The Tension In The Region To Decrease - Hakan Fidan


4/14/2024 10:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) We want the tension in the region to decrease, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Foreign MinisterHakan Fidan mentioned this during a telephone conversation withIranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan.

Abdullahiyan said that Iran's retaliatory operation againstIsrael has ended and the country will not take another step if itis not attacked.

It should be noted that Iran conducted a military operationagainst Israel on April 14. During the operation, dozens ofmissiles and rockets were fired at Israel.

MENAFN14042024000195011045ID1108092556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search