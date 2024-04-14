Iran records 10 percent drop in water inflow to dam reserves

(MENAFN) A recent report released by the Water Resources Management Company highlights a concerning trend in Iran's water reserves. Since the beginning of the current water year on September 23, 2023, up to April 13, 2024, water inflow to the country's dams has experienced a notable decline of 10 percent compared to the same period last year. According to the report, during this timeframe, approximately 22.89 billion cubic meters of water entered Iran's dam reserves, marking a significant decrease from the 25.57 billion cubic meters recorded last year.



Despite recent precipitation events across the country, the overall volume of water in dam reservoirs has not witnessed a significant change compared to the previous year. While recent rains have contributed to the melting of snow cover and consequently increased the water level behind dams, the current water level remains lower than that of the previous year.



The report further reveals that the amount of water outflow from the dams during the aforementioned period reached 14.55 billion cubic meters. This figure is comparable to the 14.61 billion cubic meters of water outflow recorded during the same period last year, indicating a relatively stable outflow pattern.



As of April 13, 2024, the volume of water in the country's dams since the beginning of the current water year has reached 30.08 billion cubic meters. However, with the total capacity of Iran's dams standing at 50.5 billion cubic meters, the data suggests that approximately 60 percent of the dams' capacity is currently filled. This underscores the importance of continued monitoring and management of Iran's water resources to mitigate the impact of potential water shortages in the future.

