Fears of escalation mount as Tel Aviv Stock Exchange shows flexibility

(MENAFN) The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange remained relatively steady in today's trading session, registering a modest uptick of 0.3 percent. This comes despite heightened tensions following a direct Iranian attack on Israel, targeting Tel Aviv with drones and missiles. The assault marks a significant escalation in the conflict, particularly as it's the first time Iran has directly targeted Israel's largest city.



The attack follows a series of recent events, including an Israeli air strike on the Iranian embassy compound in Damascus earlier this month. That strike resulted in the deaths of senior officers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, further exacerbating tensions between the two nations.



While the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange exhibited resilience in the face of these hostilities, the same cannot be said for major Gulf markets, which saw declines amid growing apprehensions about a potential escalation of conflict in the region. The fear of a broader conflict looms large, with concerns mounting over the possibility of a further deterioration in the already volatile situation in Gaza.



As the situation continues to unfold, investors are closely monitoring developments, with market sentiment likely to remain sensitive to any escalation or de-escalation of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

