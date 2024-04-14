2 different incidents in China claim lives of 17 people

(MENAFN) According to a report from a Chinese news agency, two separate incidents in China have resulted in the deaths of seventeen people, as well as injuries and reports of missing individuals.



The first incident occurred in Qinhuangdao City, located in north China's Hebei Province, where a boat capsized on Saturday. Local authorities stated that twelve people lost their lives in this tragic event, with an additional six individuals reported as missing.



The accident resulted in 31 people falling into the water, prompting immediate rescue efforts. As of now, 25 individuals have been successfully rescued and transported to the hospital for medical treatment.



Unfortunately, twelve of these rescued individuals have been confirmed deceased. Despite ongoing rescue operations, efforts to locate the missing individuals are still underway.



In another tragic incident on the same day, seven people succumbed to gas poisoning in Chengdu, situated in southwest China's Sichuan Province.



According to the local emergency management bureau, the incident occurred at a farm located in Lichun Township, Pengzhou, which is administered by Chengdu. The circumstances surrounding the gas poisoning are currently under investigation, as authorities work to determine the cause of this tragic event.

