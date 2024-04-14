Middle East Airlines face operational disruptions following Iran's military attack on Israel

(MENAFN) In the wake of Iran's extensive drone and missile assault on Israel, major airlines throughout the Middle East found themselves grappling with operational disruptions and flight cancellations from Saturday night through Sunday morning. This aggressive military action prompted Emirates Airlines to cancel select flights, while Etihad Airways took the precaution of suspending services to Tel Aviv and Amman on Sunday. The disruption rippled further as Flydubai, in a statement reported by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), acknowledged the impact on their flight schedules due to the temporary closure of several regional airspaces.



The aftermath of the attack saw a ripple effect across neighboring countries, as Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan all temporarily shuttered their airspace in response. However, today brought news of their airspace reopening, signaling a gradual return to normalcy in the region's aviation sector. Meanwhile, Israeli airlines faced the challenge of resuming operations amid heightened security concerns. With Israel's airspace reopening at 7:30 AM (0430 GMT) on Sunday, airlines based in the country, including El Al Airlines, moved swiftly to restore service. Nonetheless, the Israeli authorities cautioned travelers to expect disruptions and advised them to verify flight schedules prior to departing for Ben Gurion International Airport.



For El Al Airlines, the focus remains on swiftly reinstating stability to their flight operations in the face of ongoing tensions. Emphasizing their commitment to maintaining vital air connections to and from Israel, El Al reassured passengers of their dedication to minimizing the impact of the recent upheaval on travel plans. As the aviation industry navigates these turbulent times, airlines in the region continue to monitor developments closely, striving to uphold safety and service amidst geopolitical uncertainties.

