IPL 2024: 'Glad I Scored A Fifty, Will Look To Win Match Against KKR', Says LSG’S Badoni

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, April 14 (IANS) Ahead of Lucknow Super Giants' clash against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024, lower-order batting all-rounder Ayush Badoni said he was glad to have smashed a half-century in his side's last game against Delhi Capitals and is now aiming to make the team in Sunday's clash.

Though DC won that match held at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday evening, Badoni shined with an unbeaten 55 for LSG, lifting them from 94/7 to 167/7 through a record unbroken 73-run partnership off 42 balls with Arshad Khan.

"It was a very important knock for me (the fifty in the last game), because I wasn't to be score as many as I would have liked in the previous 2-3 games, so glad I could kick on in the last game, happy for that but we couldn't win that game.

"Today we will look to win this game. All the players are young and fit and we have recovered well from last game. The outfield is very fast here, so there will be lots of runs on offer so exciting times for the batters," said Badoni in a pre-match chat with broadcasters.

Phil Salt, KKR's wicketkeeper-opener, believes the conditions at Eden Gardens are really hot, but should suit the spin bowling duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. "I'm enjoying it, we've been travelling nicely in the competition, looking forward to another win at home today. I reckon it suits our line-up, we bat down to 9 and 10, everyone plays for the team and the positivity blends itself through the group."

"The conditions here are slightly different to the away games, I'm already feeling like melting, but the conditions will hopefully suit Narine and Varun. We're one of the stronger sides in the competition, but we'll need to play well right through, especially during the latter half of the tournament," he said.