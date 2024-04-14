Former foreign secretary claims Brexit lowered UK to ‘middle powers’ position

(MENAFN) In a sobering assessment of the geopolitical consequences of Brexit, David Miliband, the former United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, has argued that Britain's departure from the European Union has relegated it to the status of a "middle power" in the global arena. Miliband, who currently leads the International Rescue Committee (IRC) charity, cautioned that the fragmentation of global power dynamics and the rise of transactional and sometimes predatory actors pose significant challenges to the United Kingdom's international influence.



Miliband highlighted a growing trend towards an "unhealthy disequilibrium" in global power structures, exacerbated by the weakening of multilateral systems. He warned that while the United States and the Western world maintain strength in certain areas, an increasing number of countries are becoming resistant to Western influence. Grievances over globalization mismanagement and concerns about the ascent of Chinese and Russian power contribute to this resistance.



To reverse the decline in its global standing, Miliband proposed that the United Kingdom must forge new alliances and commitments with the European Union in areas such as foreign policy, defense, and security. He stressed the importance of the United Kingdom recognizing the realities of its power within the contemporary global landscape, acknowledging that it lacks the financial resources of Saudi Arabia, the European Union anchorage of France, the regional activism of Turkey, or the demographic strength of India or Indonesia.



Describing Britain as one among several "middle powers" in the international system, Miliband's assessment underscores the need for a recalibration of the United Kingdom's diplomatic and strategic approach in a post-Brexit era. As the country navigates its new geopolitical position, understanding and adapting to the evolving dynamics of global power structures will be crucial for safeguarding its interests and maintaining relevance on the world stage.

