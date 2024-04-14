Iran's Attack And Global Reactions: Emergency UN Security Council Meeting To G7 Session

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The retaliatory strikes by Iran on Israeli military positions have elicited widespread international reactions, raising concerns about escalating tensions in the region. In response to these attacks, the UN Security Council is expected to convene an emergency session, and G7 leaders are preparing to hold a meeting.

The Islamic Republic of Iran launched a sudden attack on Sunday, targeting Israeli assets through a combination of drone and missile strikes. According to Israeli media reports, Iran conducted two stages of missile launches, initially firing 80 missiles, followed by an additional 70 towards targets in Israel.

Although these attacks may not have caused significant destruction, they have sparked broad international condemnation. Countries such as the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, and the European Union strongly denounced Iran's assault on Israel. The United States and Britain emphasized their unwavering support for Israel's defense.

The White House reiterated its support for Israel, stating that the United States“will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned Iran's“reckless” attack and emphasized the importance of defending Israel's security.

Some regional countries, however, have taken a cautious approach in their responses, refraining from condemning Iran's attack outright and expressing concerns about the potential escalation of tensions in the region. Saudi Arabia called for“restraint” from both Iran and Israel, while India and China abstained from condemning Iran's attack despite expressing concerns about increased tensions.

The United Nations has warned against what it called a“new war” and strongly condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran's extensive attack on Israel today. The Secretary-General of the organization stated,“I strongly condemn the heightened tensions resulting from the extensive attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on Israel today. I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden announced the formation of a summit of the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, and the European Union in response to Iran's attacks. Diplomatic reactions to Iran's attacks are expected following the meeting of the G7 leaders.

The UN Security Council is also set to hold an emergency session at the request of Israel.

Iran's attack, described by Iranian state-affiliated media as“extensive, multifaceted, and complex,” and labeled by Iranian officials as a“lesson” for Israel, has been deemed“unsuccessful” in terms of destruction. According to leaders in the United States and Israel, nearly all missiles launched by Iran were intercepted and destroyed.

