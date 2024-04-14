ICC Youth Wing Holds Blood Donation Camp In Industrial Area

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) Youth Wing, in collaboration with HMC Blood Donation Centre, organized a blood donation camp recently. The camp was organised in the Grand Mall located in Asian Town Industrial Area.

The event witnessed an outstanding response from the community, potentially saving more than 250 lives.

A.P Manikantan, President of Indian Cultural Centre, expressed his gratitude towards all participants and volunteers, stating that the success of the blood donation camp is a testament to the generosity and compassion of our community members.

Chief Guest of the event. Harshavardan Patel, First Secretary at the Embassy of India, Qatar lauded the collaborative efforts and remarked that blood donation is a noble act that embodies the essence of humanity. ICC Youth Wing Chairman, Edwin Sebastian led the event, while Joint Convener, Pallavi Jayaraj welcomed all guests to the event.

ICBF President, Shanavas Bava, ICC's General Secretary, Mohan Kumar, members of the apex bodies, community leaders and associated organizstion leaders attended the camp. The Welfare Convener of Youth Wing, Brammakumar shared the vote of thanks.