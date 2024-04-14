Visitors Throng CTC Festival At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port is currently hosting the seventh edition of the Coffee, Tea, and Chocolate (CTC) Festival, which will run until April 20. This special Eid break event will bring together rich traditions and innovative flavours worldwide, with over 50 exhibitors displaying their latest creations.



Artiste and performers adding glamour to the event.

The festival offers visitors the opportunity to explore a world of diverse flavours at Old Doha Port, a site that embraces the rich maritime heritage of Qatar. The event features a variety of cafes and brands, serving as the ideal destination for coffee, tea, and chocolate enthusiasts.

The world-class festival will host live stage shows with DJs, guitarists, dancers, singers, and other musicians and performers, from 4pm to 10pm. In addition, visitors can witness roaming characters, unicycle jugglers, stilt walkers, and other exciting performances daily.

Visitors will be immersed in a world of flavours at the Old Doha Port, the heart of Qatar's maritime heritage. The Port, also home to over 50 cafes, 100 shops, and an array of hotel rooms and apartments. The festival will attract coffee, tea, and chocolate lovers who will experience various coffee brews, tea blends, and chocolate mixes. The festival adds to a suite of events organised and hosted by the Port during the blessed Eid Al Fitr period.