AVTODOM Audi Varshavka has been working flawlessly in the Moscow automobile market of 20 years

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The legendary dealership AVTODOM Audi Varshavka celebrates next anniversary in April 2024. The dealership gives its customers unique privileges in honor of its 20th anniversary. It is located at the address: Moscow, Varshavskoe shosse, 91A.



AVTODOM Audi Varshavka has become a center of attraction for fans of the premium German brand since opening in April 2004. The team of the dealership has received international recognition for twenty years. It became the vice-champion of the international competition among technical specialists of dealerships Audi Twin Cup 2019. AVTODOM Audi Varshavka has the title Good place, choice of Yandex users since 2019. The dealership center is designed taking into account a large flow of customers. The service station is located in premises with an area of more than 1600 square meters. Its capacity is more than 100 cars per day.



Customers who come for service on anniversary days will receive a checkbook with benefits of up to 50 000 rubles as a gift. Visitors to the dealership can leave a winter set of tires for seasonal storage free of charge if they use tire-fitting services.



Service specialists will ionize the interior as a gift upon passing maintenance. This procedure cleanses the interior of the car from various toxic substances that penetrate into the interior during its operation in urban conditions. AVTODOM Audi Varshavka offers favorable conditions for car servicing in honor of the 20th anniversary. You can check details with the service center’s master consultants.



AVTODOM Audi Varshavka offers unique privileges to regular and new customers in honor of their birthday. A fixed benefit of 85% on work and up to 20% on spare parts and consumables awaits them upon their first visit to the service center.



“The second generation of clients has become the main recognition of our achievements. The children of our customers choose the AVTODOM Audi Varshavka after their parents. An anniversary is a great opportunity to provide unique privileges to our customers, giving them a great reason to visit our dealership again. It has been exceeding the highest expectations for twenty years already”, – Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the South Division of the AVTODOM Group, commented.







GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA, Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.





