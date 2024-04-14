From Kota Coach to Surat Education Pioneer The Story of Mr. Jayesh Girg Sir and PP Savani CFE

(MENAFN- hindustan scoop) Imagine a world where classrooms aren't just about books and tests, but places where dreams take flight! This is the magic Mr Jayesh Girg sir is sprinkling in Surat with PP Savani CFE, Gujarat's first-of-its-kind school. But before we step into this amazing school, let's rewind and meet the man behind the vision.



A Regular Bachcha with Big Dreams



Just like many of you, Mr Jayesh Girg sir comes from a regular middle class background. But unlike others, he had a fire in his belly a burning desire to learn and make a difference. This led him to Kota, Rajasthan, a place known for its exceptional coaching institutes. There, Mr Jayesh Girg sir's hard work and leadership skills shone brightly, making him a star coach at the Bansal Institute of Groups.



Spotting a Diamond in the Rough!



One day, Shree Vallabh Savani, a visionary leader from Surat, heard about Mr Jayesh Girg sir's incredible talent. He saw in Mr. Girg someone special, someone who could turn Surat into the next big education hub of India! Just like a diamond hidden in the rough, Shree Vallabh Savani knew Mr. Girg's potential was waiting to be unleashed.



From Coach to Changemaker!



So, Mr Girg, with his suitcase full of dreams and experience, arrived in Surat. Here, at PP Savani CFE, he wasn't just teaching anymore; he was building something extraordinary. He believed that education should be more than rote learning. It should be about igniting a spark in young minds, a spark that would help them chase their IIT, AIIMS, and other top college dreams!



Learning with a Desi Twist!



Mr. Jayesh Girg sir's classrooms are anything but boring! He mixes the latest teaching methods with exciting stories from India's rich heritage. Imagine learning Maths with the help of inspiring tales from the Ramayana or mastering Science through the inventions of our great Indian minds! This unique blend makes learning not just effective but truly enjoyable.



School's Not Just About Books!



PP Savani CFE understands that there's more to life than textbooks. That's why they offer a whole range of fun activities outside of class time. Want to be a leader? Join the student council! Got a hidden singing talent? The music club awaits! These activities help students discover their passions and become well-rounded individuals, ready to take on the world!



A Legacy of Shining Stars!



Mr. Girg's dedication and the school's innovative approach have paid off in a big way! Students from PP Savani CFE consistently ace their exams, grabbing coveted seats in top universities. But the real success story lies beyond the mark sheets. These students graduate as confident, global citizens, ready to become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow.



The Story Continues...



With Mr Jayesh Girg sir at the helm, PP Savani CFE continues to soar. It's a school that believes in nurturing young minds, shaping dreams, and building a brighter future for Surat and India.



So, if you're looking for an education that's both fun and empowering, look no further than PP Savani CFE! Here, under Mr Jayesh Girg sir's guidance, you too can become a shining star!









MENAFN14042024007544016002ID1108091523