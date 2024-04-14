Iran Launches Massive Retaliatory Attack On Israel

Sirens activated across Israel as the projectiles reached their target. Explosions were reported in many cities in southern Israel and Jerusalem.

US defense officials announced their forces were downing the Iranian drones, as US President Joe Biden reiterated his“ironclad” support for Israel via social media.

“In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel's security, US forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel,” the official said.“Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect US forces operating in the region.”

The UK also announced that several of its warplanes were deployed to boost Israel's defenses.

Earlier in the night, Iran's permanent mission to the UN announced via social media that the retaliation to the bombing of the Iranian consulate in Damascus“can be deemed concluded.”

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran's military action was in response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus,” the statement stresses, adding that any other“mistake” from Israel would warrant a“more severe” response and warning the US to“stay away.”

Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Israel all closed their airspace as the Islamic Republic started its retaliatory strikes.

In conjunction with the Iranian operation, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah launched heavy rocket barrages toward the occupied Golan heights. Iraqi resistance factions and the Yemeni armed forces also launched attacks against Israel, marking a coordinated action of the Axis of Resistance.

