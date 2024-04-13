Egypt Voices Concerns Over Iran-Israel Escalation, Urges Restraint

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt expressed deep apprehension regarding the reported Iranian drone launches targeting Israel and the escalating tensions between the two nations.

In a Saturday statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt called for maximum restraint to avert further instability and tension in the region.

The current escalation in the Iranian-Israeli conflict, according to Egypt, is a direct outcome of the risks it has consistently warned against – the potential expansion of the conflict in the region, notably following Israel's recent military operations in the Gaza Strip and provocative actions in the area.

Egypt reiterated its ongoing efforts to engage with all concerned parties to contain the situation, de-escalate tensions, and prevent the region from descending into further instability, which could jeopardize the interests of its inhabitants.

Reports indicate that Iranian forces launched a drone attack on Israel on Saturday. Israeli media sources suggest that numerous drones were launched from Iran and are expected to enter Israeli airspace imminently. This strike follows an Israeli airstrike on an Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, earlier this month, resulting in the deaths of several Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran pledged retaliation, with this drone attack seen as a direct response.

Iran has confirmed the drone launches and announced an impending missile attack on Israel, as reported by the Iranian Fars news agency. Tasnim news agency reports that the IRGC has commenced large-scale missile and unmanned operations against Israeli targets.

In response to these developments, a high-level Egyptian source informed Daily News Egypt that a crisis unit has been established to monitor events in the region. This unit operates round-the-clock, reporting directly to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.