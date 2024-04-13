Government Approves Concept Of State Program On AI Use In Economic Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the concept of a state targeted scientific and technical program on the use of artificial intelligence technologies in priority sectors of the economy, for the period until 2026.

Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The state program outlines priority areas and tasks for the development of artificial intelligence technologies, as well as introduces state support mechanisms to create favorable conditions for innovation in priority sectors of the economy.

As expected, this will help boost Ukraine's economic potential and strengthen the country's position in the global market.

