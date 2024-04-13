Aqaba Hotel Occupancy Rate During Eid At 89%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, April 13 (Petra) -- Over 110,000 tourists and visitors spent the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Aqaba, while the average hotel occupancy rate in the coastal city reached 89 per cent.According to a statement, the Commissioner of Tourism and Economy of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, Saturday said over 110,000 people spent the Eid al-Fitr holiday in Aqaba including 95,000 visitors through the crossings in Wadi al-Yatam and Wadi Araba and 15,000 tourists from international land, air and sea crossings.Al-Haj Hassan added that some 13,000 cars and 1,800 large and medium buses entered the city, explaining that the number of vehicles that entered was determined using a system of smart cameras placed at the entrances to Aqaba.He added that tourism numbers in Wadi Rum, managed by the ASEZA Rum Natural Reserve staff, reached 8,000 foreign and local visitors during the holiday.He added that Aqaba witnessed an "active tourist and commercial movement due to systematic marketing" and activities of ASEZA or other tourism projects in the city, noting that the facilities the Authority provides in cooperation with the Aqaba Chamber of Commerce (ACC) and the private sector for tourist, service, hotel and marine facilities "have contributed to making the holiday season a success."