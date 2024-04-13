15 Trade Violations Recorded In Karak During Eid Holiday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Karak, Apr.13 (Petra) -- During its intensive monitoring tours on markets during days of Eid al-Fitr, Karak Directorate of Industry and Trade recorded 15 violations of non-compliance with the announced prices and dealt with 12 complaints.
In remarks to "Petra" on Saturday, the directorate head, Mohammad El-Saoub, said focus was on sectors that are "important" to consumers, primarily bakeries, dessert stores, restaurants, gas stations, garment shops, household appliances, and butcheries during Eid al-Fitr holiday.
El-Saoub also stressed that the directorate will take legal measures against violators, in accordance with provisions of the Industry and Trade Law.
