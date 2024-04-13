               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Met Predicts Light To Moderate Rain In J & K


4/13/2024 5:10:36 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Weather department here on Saturday urged farmers to suspend farm operations till April 16. It predicted light to moderate rain and snow (over higher reaches) at many places.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that there is also possibility of“heavy rain/thunder/lightning/hailstorm and gusty winds” at isolated places from April 13-14.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at many places during April 15 evening to April 16 morning.

From April 17-18, he said, generally dry weather is expected but there is possibility of late afternoon thundershower activity at few places.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain or snow (upper reaches) is expected at many places during the evening of April 19 to April 20 morning.

Read Also Rain In J&K From April 10 Evening: MeT Wet Spell Likely On April 5: MeT

From April 21-23, he said, generally dry weather is expected but afternoon thundershower activity has not been ruled out.

“Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till April 16,” he said, adding,“(There could be) temporary disruption of surface transportation over few higher reaches during April 13-14.”

He said that there could be“temporary” water logging in few low- lying areas and also there is possibility of landslides/mudslides and shooting stones.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 10.2°C against 7.1°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 7.2°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 3.2°C against 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 4.8°C on the previous night and it was 7.7°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 9.0°C against 5.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.1°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 20.5°C and it was above normal by 1.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 9.8°C, Batote 12.5°C and Bhaderwah 9.0°C, he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN13042024000215011059ID1108090075

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search