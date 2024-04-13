Israel-Iran Tensions LIVE: Israeli Army Says It Is Prepared For Both Defensive And Offensive Actions

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Israel-Iran Tensions: United States President Joe Biden expects Iran's attack on Israel to come \"sooner rather than later\", warning the Middle Eastern country \"don't\", as per a Reuters report on April 13. Biden reiterated Washington's commitment to defend Israel and warned Iran that it \"will not succeed\".\"We are devoted to the defence of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed,\" he said. When asked what his message to Iran is, Biden replied \"Don't\", referring to the expected attack House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the attack is \"imminent\" and a \"real and viable threat\". Kirby however did not give any details and said the US is \"looking to posture its force in the region\" amid Tehran's threats. he added that the US is \"watching the situation very closely\".Israel has been on high alert since April 12 about retaliation from Iran and its proxies after it allegedly attacked Iran's embassy in Damascus (Syria) last week. The attack on April 1 claimed the lives of one commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' overseas Quds Force and six other officers. While Israel has not claimed responsibility, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Israel \"must be punished\" for what he said was an attack equivalent to an attack on Iranian soil.

MENAFN13042024007365015876ID1108089898