Russia Deploys One Warship To Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 07:00 on April 13, Russia had one warship on combat duty in the Black Sea. No Kalibr missile carriers were among them.

According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps one Kalibr cruise missile carrier, with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 12, Russia had one warship on combat duty in the Sea of Azov. No Kalibr missile carriers were among them.

