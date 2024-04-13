Kajal Aggarwal Shares Her Life Mantra: Crafting My World One Idea At A Time

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) Actress Kajal Aggarwal has treated her fans to some wisdom about how she is“crafting” her“world”, along with a monochrome picture.

Kajal took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white picture of herself posing with her hair open.

In the image, she is seen smiling at the camera as she holds back her long black hair.

For the caption, the actress wrote:“Crafting my world one idea at a time.”

On the work front, Kajal was last seen in 'Bhagavanth Kesari', a Telugu action drama film directed by Anil Ravipudi. It also stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela, and Arjun Rampal.

She will next be seen in the Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2' directed by S. Shankar. She then has 'Uma' and 'Satyabhama'.