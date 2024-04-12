Greenenergybreaks - Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) Poised To Stand Distinct In Energy Storage Industry

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Turbo Energy (NASDAQ: TURB) , a photovoltaic energy company based in Spain, is strongly positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for photovoltaic energy storage systems in the European Union with its patented Sunbox, an AI-powered solution for home and commercial photovoltaic installation.“Following the recent acquisition of an international patent, Turbo Energy is now strategically determining the countries for registration. 'The result will be a unique energy storage solution that we believe will provide Turbo a leading position in this industry worldwide and help pave the way towards a more sustainable and energy-efficient future,' stated Turbo,” a recent article reads.“Sunbox helps EU policymakers meet environmental goals while incentivizing consumers through lowered energy costs, maximized efficiency, and price shock protection. The system provides a comprehensive and intelligent energy management solution, utilizing AI algorithms to optimize energy usage while ensuring a reliable power supply. Additionally, the integration of an electric vehicle charger enables seamless charging at home and increased reliability on the road.”
About Turbo Energy S.A.
Turbo Energy is a leading photovoltaic energy storage technology company based in Valencia, Spain. The company develops innovative solutions that allow end users to harness the full potential of solar energy and reduce their electricity costs. With a combination of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, Turbo Energy is paving the way toward a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. For more information, visit the company's website at .
