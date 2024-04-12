State Agency For Restoration: We Protect 22 Ukrenergo Substations

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure ensures the construction of protective structures for certain substations of Ukrenergo National Power Company.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure Deputy Head Valeriia Ivanova in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“We protect certain objects of Ukrenergo, namely 22 substations. We did not build protection for Centrenergo's facilities. The agency does not act as the asset holder of Centrenergo's objects. Earlier, Centrenergo reported they had arranged physical protection with gabions and big bags, but such measures are unlikely to help against a direct missile strike,” Ivanova told.

In her words, the objects whose protection was ensured within the competence of the State Agency for Restoration managed to endure Russian attacks.

“The work is underway to protect 22 Ukrenergo substations against missile strikes. During the latest massive missile attacks, some of them were hit. As this information is sensitive, we cannot disclose which objects exactly, but we have already emphasized that protection measures did work out there,” Ivanova explained.

According to the data from the agency, the first level of protection against the debris has already been installed in 103 objects across 21 regions of Ukraine, including power generating facilities and distribution networks. The second level of protection against unmanned combat aerial vehicles was ensured in 22 substations across 14 regions.

A reminder that, on the night of April 11, 2024, Russian projectiles destroyed Trypilska Thermal Power Plant (TPP) in the Kyiv region. Thus, Centrenergo PJSC lost all of its power generating facilities.

