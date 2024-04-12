City Of Ganja Declared Sports Capital Of CIS In 2025

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The city of Ganja was declared the sports capital of theCommonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in 2025.

At a press conference held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs ofthe Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov with the Secretary General ofthe CIS Sergey Lebedev, he read the text of the joint statement ofthe participants of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministersof the CIS in Minsk. The statement states that a decision was madeto declare the city of Ganja in 2025 and the city of Almaty as thesports capital of the CIS in 2026.

Also, the heads and representatives of the diplomatic officesmade a decision on the main institutions of the CIS in the field ofensuring safe conditions for the professional activity ofjournalists and preventing violations of their rights,investigating the problems of ensuring military security, training,retraining and professional development of personnel for judicialsystems. Also, a decision was made on the establishment of a singlejubilee medal named "80th anniversary of Victory in the GreatPatriotic War of 1941-1945" and the draft Convention on the legalstatus of delegations sent to the CIS member states.