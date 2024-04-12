Gaza Health Ministry Says Latest War Death Toll At 33,634

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 33,634 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 89 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 76,214 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.

Image shows the mother of Palestinian Mohammad Draghmeh mourning over his body after he was killed during a raid by Israeli forces on April 12, 2024, in Tubas in the occupied West Bank. (Photo by Zain Jaafar / AFP)



UN Security Council calls for immediate lifting of restrictions on aid to Gaza Israeli strike kills Hamas leader Haniyeh's three children in Gaza

Read Also