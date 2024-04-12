Two Killed, Drugs Seized In Border Infiltration Attempt - Militray Source

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 12 (Petra)-- At eight in the morning, a patrol of the Border Guards engaged two elements in combat as they attempted to infiltrate and smuggle within the Southern Military Zone's of responsibility, a military source said on Friday.The rules of engagement were applied, the source added, resulting in the deaths of Jamil Atallah Awad Al-Saeedien and Mahmoud Eid Salameh Al-Saidien and the seizure of their drug-related belongings.The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) is continuing to protect the country and uphold its security and stability with all of its might.