Four Restaurants At Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort Shine At Tatler Dining Awards 2024

Feng Wei Ju, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, Lai Heen and Saffron Now Rank Among the Top 20 Best Restaurants in Macau MACAU SAR - 12 April 2024 - Continuing its tradition of culinary excellence, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort announced that Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau™, Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau and Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau have been honoured among many to claim their Tatler Dining 20 Macau Awards in Tatler Dining Awards 2024. These accolades secure their places among the top 20 best restaurants in Macau, showcasing the unparalleled dedication to culinary artistry and recognition they have received from the industry.









(Start from left) Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - Jackie Ho Hon Sing, Executive Chef of 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau - Riccardo La Perna, Executive Chinese Chef of StarWorld Hotel - Chan Chek Keong and Executive Chef of Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau - Jan Ruangnukulkit posed for a group photo.

Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel has been awarded Two Michelin Stars, Black Pearl Restaurant Guide - One Diamond, SCMP 100 Top Tables, staking its claim on authentic flavours of Hunan and Sichuan. At the helm is Executive Chinese Chef Chan Chek Keong, who has been dedicated to Sichuan and Hunan cuisines for more than 28 years. Introducing high-quality ingredients and seasonings sourced straight from their origins, Feng Wei Ju combines traditional and inventive techniques to infuse distinctive Hunan and Sichuan essence into its authentic spicy delicacies without using MSG. In addition to various signature dishes, the restaurant's meticulous service and elegant settings have also been widely praised.









Executive Chinese Chef of StarWorld Hotel - Chan Chek Keong





Executive Chef of 81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau - Riccardo La Perna













81⁄2 Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau headed by the talented Executive Chef Riccardo La Perna has been honoured One Michelin Star, Black Pearl Restaurant Guide - One Diamond, Forbes Five-Star Restaurant and SCMP 100 Top Tables. Adhering to his food philosophy of "The Luxury of Simplicity", Chef Riccardo focuses on sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients with uncomplicated cooking methods that enrich the original flavours of the ingredients.





Chinese Executive Chef of The Ritz-Carlton, Macau - Jackie Ho Hon Sing





Executive Chef of Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau - Jan Ruangnukulkit







Helmed by Chinese Executive Chef Jackie Ho Hon Sing who brings over 40 years of culinary experience, Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau has garnered numerous awards including One Michelin Star, Forbes Five-Star Restaurant and SCMP 100 Top Tables. Situated on the 51st floor with a stunning view of the bustling city and Cotai skyline, Lai Heen boasts a reputation for showcasing classic Cantonese cuisine paired with The Ritz-Carlton's legendary service, delivering the ultimate indulgence for guests.



The new entry of Michelin Selected Restaurants, Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau presents contemporary and sophisticated Thai cuisine and has been a hit with diners from around the world. Executive Chef Jan Ruangnukulkit not only captures Thailand's culinary essence with her deft use of spices, ingredients, herbs and color schemes, but also showcases her artistic and creative side.



