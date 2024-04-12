Rising Demand For Annatto Extract Due To Its Good Heat Stability And Solubility Drives The Annatto Extracts Market Growth

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Annatto extract is a natural colorant obtained from the seeds of the achiote plant. The extract offers good heat stability and solubility in both oil as well as water, owing to which it has found its use in several applications, including dairy products, cosmetic products, and dye. In addition, stringent government regulations on the use of synthetic food colors have boosted the demand for annatto extracts as a food colorant.

COVID-Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on the food and beverage industry. Currently, the companies engaged in the food and beverage industry are tussling with severe hurdles due to the sharp decline in consumption from the demand side. In addition, the imposed restriction measures by the government have led to the downfall in the production capacities.



The off-premise business has taken a huge hit during the lockdown as most of the cafes, restaurants, bars, and the hotel have been shut down. The manufacturers in the industry are focusing on reshaping their business models by rerouting their business channels and tying up with various e-commerce to increase customer engagement. Unlike the off-premise sales channels, the on-premise sales channels are witnessing a spike in sales. As now, the costumers are stocking up consumer goods for isolation and quarantine. It can also be foreseen that once the lockdown is lifted the market will witness a major change in the consumer sentiments, which are now less inclined towards off-premise business channels

Key Players



FiorioColori

Sensient Technology Corporation

Parchem fine and specialty chemicals

D. Williamson and Co. Inc.

Naturex S.A.

Kalsec Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

FMC Corporation

Wild Flavors



Annatto Extracts Market: Segmentation

By Pigment



Bixin

Carotenoid

Norxibin



By Product Type



Oil-Soluble Annatto

Water-Soluble Annatto

Emulsified Annatto



By End-User



Food

Cosmetic

Textile

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



Germany

France

The U.K

Italy

The Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



Central and South America and the Caribbean



Argentina

Brazil

Colombia

The Rest of Central and South America and the Caribbean



The Middle East



Saudi Arabia

The UAE

Qatar

Oman

Turkey

The Rest of the Middle East



Africa



Nigeria

South Africa

The Rest of Africa





