The global economic update sets the stage for the indispensability of high-pressure compressed air in industries, positioning booster compressors as a cornerstone of growth. Booster compressors, introduced here, play a pivotal role in various applications, with key factors influencing their selection outlined.

In the global market outlook, the oil and gas industry emerges as the largest end-use sector for booster compressors, with developing regions expected to drive significant growth. Competition in the booster compressor market is reflected through the global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023, alongside an assessment of competitive market presence ranging from strong and active to niche or trivial for players worldwide.

Recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and strategies among industry players, highlighting the dynamic nature of the booster compressor market and the efforts to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Air Compressors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.1% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Water Compressors segment is estimated at 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $963 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Booster Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$963 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$926 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.7% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.

Key Attributes: