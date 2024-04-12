Waiting For LS Ticket, Shiv Sena MP Says BJP Must Take Care Of Allies

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) A sitting MP from Mumbai North West and veteran Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar on Friday said the BJP should fulfil its slogan of 400 plus seats, but at the same time, it must also take care of its allies.

Kirtikar, who is unclear about his renomination from the same constituency, also said that the BJP should respect the opposition too.

"Now the slogan of '400 par' is being given. We will also take the initiative to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister. But some BJP leader's attitude can create trouble for him,'' said Kirtikar.

Kirtikar said, "I have completed 57 years in Shiv Sena. But I have never been deceitful. I announced I would campaign against Amol Kirtikar (his son, who is the Shiv Sena UBT nominee in Mumbai North West)."

Referring to the inquiry by the Enforcement Directorate against Amol Kirtikar in connection with the alleged Khichdi scam, Gajanan Kirtikar defended his son and claimed that nothing would come out of the ongoing investigation.

"Amol is accused of the Khichdi scam. But that company was founded by Sanjay Mashelkar. These people were doing social work during Corona. After the concept of a jumbo hospital came up, Mashelkar's company did the work of providing materials for it. Amol and Suraj Chavan, who is from Shiv Sena UBT and is currently under judicial custody in connection with the scam, are not involved in it. They helped with the supply chain. There is no scam in this. Amol got his remuneration. Income tax was also levied on it,'' said Gajanan Kirtikar.

Mumbai North West constituency will go to polls on May 20.