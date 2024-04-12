Designnbuy Announces Designo 2.0: A Revolutionary Web-To-Print Solution

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dallas, Texas: DesignNBuy, a leading provider of web to print solutions, announced the launch of DesignO 2.0, a revolutionary web to print software built to empower businesses and streamline their web to print workflows.



DesignO 2.0 offers a comprehensive suite of features that address common pain points experienced by businesses using web-to-print platforms.



"We understand the challenges businesses face with web-to-print configuration, pricing, and order management," says Abhishek Agarwal, CEO at DesignNBuy. "DesignO 2.0 is designed to address these issues head-on, providing users with the tools and flexibility to take complete control."



DesignO 2.0 empowers businesses with:



Unmatched Customization: Create a wide range of custom options including drop-down menus, checkboxes, radio buttons, swatch boxes, and more for a truly personalized user experience.



Configure custom options and its pricing the same way as you do in Excel sheets. Whether it's quantity tiers or size-based pricing, you've got it covered!



Seamless eCommerce Integration: DesignO 2.0 integrates effortlessly with popular platforms like Magento and Shopify, streamlining your workflow.



Effortless Order Management: Manage walk-in, email, and phone orders with ease, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Powerful Quotation Tools: Generate professional quotes and convert them to orders with a single click.



Post-Sales Personalization: Personalize orders, edit artwork, and manage approvals directly within DesignO 2.0, providing exceptional customer service.



Easy Product Cloning: Save time by cloning existing products and making minor modifications.



DesignNBuy will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, 25th April at 11:00 am CT to showcase the full potential of DesignO 2.0. In this informative session, attendees will gain insights about:



Streamlining their web-to-print workflow

Boosting efficiency and productivity

Improving customer satisfaction

Maximizing profit margins



Space is limited, so register for the webinar today!



About DesignNBuy:

DesignNBuy is a leading provider of innovative web to print solutions that empower businesses to streamline workflows, improve efficiency, and boost profitability. DesignO 2.0 reflects our commitment to providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving print landscape.



