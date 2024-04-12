Qatar Airways Expands Network To Kinshasa

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Doha

:

Qatar Airways announces the latest expansion of its network to include Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), enabling greater frequencies and increased capacity to Luanda, Angola.



This latest network expansion provides passengers with greater travel choices within a key region of Africa, opening up a new entry point for international travel from Africa to China, Europe and the India Subcontinent using Doha, Qatar, as a gateway. The addition of Kinshasa increases the number of destinations in Africa served by the airline to twenty-nine.

Starting from the first of June 2024, Luanda will see a frequency increase from one weekly flight to four weekly flights with a combined service to Kinshasa which Qatar Airways will serve for the first time. The new route will be served by a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

