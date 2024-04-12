EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovative PVD sputtering systems for the production of bipolar plates for fuel cells and electrolyzes

Press release SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Innovative PVD sputtering systems for the production of bipolar plates for fuel cells and electrolyzes

Pilot production successfully launched

Modular GENERIS PVD inline sputtering system ideal for different requirements SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES presents technology at Hydrogen + Fuel Cells EUROPE in Hanover

Kahl am Main, April 12, 2024 - SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES, a leading technology provider for vacuum coating technology, has introduced its new range of state-of-the-art PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) sputtering systems for components for fuel cells and PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) electrolyzers. The innovative inline systems, which are based on the proven GENERIS PVD platform, set new standards in efficiency and cost-effectiveness. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is already successfully coating bipolar plates on a pilot scale with industrial and research partners. With its inline coating systems, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers significant advantages over batch systems and thus enables cost-effective production of bipolar plates suitable for series production as demand increases. An outstanding feature of the PVD systems from Singulus TECHNOLOGIES is the company's extensive process knowledge. The modular GENERIS PVD inline sputtering system from SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES enables the variable deposition of different layers systems and, with a flexible substrate carrier system, offers the possibility of coating bipolar plates in all common sizes. Upstream substrate cleaning and the use of rotating magnetron cathodes ensure double-sided coating with very good adhesion and optimum material utilization, which is particularly beneficial when using expensive precious metals. The controlled application of thin layers is highly efficient and leads to a significant reduction in material consumption, for example when coating with gold . The GENERIS PVD product range from SINGULUS Technologies includes systems with a coating area of 510 x 1500 mm up to 1400 x 1600 mm. up to 1400 x 1600 mm. The production machines comply with the principles of intelligent manufacturing thanks to their modular design, which enables maximum flexibility and adaptability to the customer's specific requirements. In addition to coating technology, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES offers further process steps for these applications. The company invites interested parties to experience the future of hydrogen technology at the Hydrogen + Fuel Cells trade fair in Hanover in April 2024. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES will present its systems and process solutions at Hydrogen + Fuel Cells EUROPE (Hannover Messe) from April 22 - 26, 2024, Hall 13, Stand D55. Background: To combat climate change and reduce dependence on fossil fuels, green hydrogen is becoming increasingly important. Green hydrogen holds immense potential for all industries, especially for electrolysis, transportation, and power generation. The market for hydrogen technology is growing rapidly as the demand for clean energy and sustainable solutions increases. Hydrogen technology is seen as a promising option for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving climate targets. It is expected to be used in many application areas such as power generation, transportation, industry and building heating. An important key to a carbon-neutral hydrogen-based energy economy are fuel cells and electrolyzers. Electrolyzers produce hydrogen efficiently, with proton exchange membrane electrolysis (PEM electrolysis) being the preferred method for producing high-purity green hydrogen from water and electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Fuel cells, in turn, convert hydrogen and oxygen into electrical energy and water, enabling hydrogen-free energy production. In fuel cells, coated bipolar plates (BiPs) are important components that will drive the growth of clean energy solutions. The bipolar plates are combined into so-called "layer stacks" or "stack structures". These stack structures consist of multiple layers of bipolar plates connected to the membrane electrode assemblies (MEA) and seals to form a single fuel cell unit. The stack structures consist not only of bipolar plates, but also of other components such as membranes, electrodes, and seals, which all work together to ensure efficient and reliable operation of the fuel cell. Thin-Film Coating and Surface Treatment SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and assembles innovative machines and systems for efficient thin-film coating and surface treatment processes, which are used worldwide in the Photovoltaics, Semiconductor, Medical Technology, Packaging, Glass & Automotive as well as Battery & Hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include various processes of coating technology (PVD sputtering, PECVD, evaporation), surface treatment as well as wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. In the focus are environmental awareness, efficient use of resources and avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

